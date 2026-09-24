Deputy Minister Tsveta Timeva sets off on a new Škoda train

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Tsveta Timeva will participate in a demonstration trip with a new Škoda railcar on the Plovdiv - Septemvri line, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced. The event is scheduled for September 24, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Railway Station in Plovdiv.

The initiative is under the motto “From European investments to real travel“ and is conceived as a demonstration trip with one of the new electric trains, which are already starting to enter into operation in stages. The ministry's announcement states that the goal is to present the capabilities of the renovated railway infrastructure and the new rolling stock on the Plovdiv - Septemvri route – Plovdiv.

What does the demonstration include

The journey will start from 1 platform, 1 track at the Central Railway Station in Plovdiv. This puts the focus on one of the lines on which the new multiple units, purchased with co-financing from the European Union under the “Transport Connectivity“ 2021-2027 Programme, are already running or are about to run.

The ministry links the event to the broader process of rail transport renewal. The new “Skoda“ electric multiple units are part of a delivery worth 261.4 million euros excluding VAT, financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The new trains are already entering service

According to the ministry, the trains have begun to be phased in introduced into regular operation. That is why the demonstration trip on the Plovdiv - Septemvri line is presented as an opportunity to show how European funding is transformed into a real service for passengers.

Sources: Ministry of Transport and Communications, BTA