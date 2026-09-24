NA committees discuss ban on overtaking trucks over 12 tons

The new proposals for changes to the Road Traffic Act are being considered by the transport and internal security committees, writes "Nova TV".

One of them is to completely ban vehicles over 12 tons from overtaking on two-lane roads. According to the reasons, the goal is to limit the prerequisites for serious accidents. The idea was accepted with controversy in the industry. Carriers believe that the measure is useful, but only if it is applied during the busiest days and hours.

Will the ban on overtaking by trucks over 12 tons ease traffic? The changes also provide for vehicles with certain technical defects on their tires to be temporarily stopped from driving.