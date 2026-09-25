Kostadin Kostadinov in Dobrich: We should not take freedom and independence for granted

The presidential candidate nominated by the "Vazrazhdane" party - Kostadin Kostadinov, visited Dobrich today. He participated in the celebration on the occasion of the city's holiday at the Military Cemetery – Museum and paid tribute to those who died for the freedom of Dobrudzha. Later, he met and talked with citizens in the central part of the city, where he also gave away many textbooks on "Homeland Studies" to those who wished.

On the occasion of the festive September 25 – On the day when Dobrich returned to Bulgaria 86 years ago, he congratulated the residents of the city and all Dobrudzha people and defined September 25 as the "holiday of the freedom of Dobrudzha" - a freedom that was much suffered and bloody. Kostadinov emphasized that the date has special significance for him because of his personal family history.

„For me, this holiday is very special because, as a Dobrudzha resident, I am a descendant of people who know what foreign rule means.“, he said and shared that his two grandfathers were born as Romanian subjects, which is why they had memories of repression during the Romanian rule in Southern Dobrudzha.

After Dobrich, Kostadinov headed to the old capital Pliska, where he launched his presidential campaign with an event at the “Cyrillic Court”.

There, Kostadinov looked to the future of Bulgaria, which can be independent, prosperous, strong, and the president to be a unifier of the nation, leading it towards educational and scientific progress.