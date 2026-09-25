Diana Rusinova: The poor condition of our roads is a key factor in accidents

“We are taking measures nonstop – we are increasing fines, we are showing tragedies, but road injuries are not improving“. This was stated in the program “Face to Face“ on bTV by Diana Rusinova, founder and president of the European Center for Transport Policies.

According to her, the main factors for road safety are the behavior of drivers and the condition of the road infrastructure.

Rusinova gave as an example the section near Vladaya, where, according to her, the pavement creates a serious risk in wet weather. She explained that in places the asphalt is very worn and polished, and its surface can cause an effect similar to aquaplaning, which she defines as “bitoplaning“.

“When you have to stop in the wet, the chance of getting hit even at 20 km per hour is huge. The asphalt there must be changed immediately“, said Rusinova.

According to her, there are also serious problems on the “Hemus“ highway. She pointed out that in wet weather there are sections where numerous consecutive accidents with heavy trucks occur.

“Did you know that on the “Hemus“ highway there are sections where in wet weather we have 10, 15, 20 heavy trucks crashing. One after another“, said Rusinova.

She also told about a case during an inspection of the road infrastructure, in which a police officer told her that he was afraid whether he would be able to return home to his family after a series of accidents.

Rusinova also questioned the way in which the concept of “improper speed“ is applied. According to her, the driver cannot always foresee a danger arising from the poor condition of the road.

“You are driving at 60, which is below the permitted speed, in good weather, bright, warm, not raining. And you hit a pothole. And who is to blame? What should my appropriate speed be?“, she asked.

According to her, the driver can react when he sees obviously changed conditions - for example, heavy rain suddenly started. But he cannot know in advance that a certain section of the asphalt does not have the necessary characteristics for safe braking. She called for the removal of the term "inappropriate speed" from the law.

Rossinova insists on urgent repairs of critical sections before the onset of winter. Among them, she pointed out the "Hemus" highway and the Vladaya region.

She also drew attention to the condition of the guardrails on the "Hemus" highway, stating that after serious accidents the facilities often remain unrepaired.

According to Russinova, autumn is the period in which major repairs should be carried out and road markings restored.

“Road markings are being made now. We cannot do them in November or December, when it is already snowing. Asphalt is being laid now, while temperatures still allow it," she said.

Rusinova called on the government to take action regarding dangerous road sections.

“Asphalt is not being laid for construction companies, it is being laid for us, Bulgarian citizens. Because we tremble on these roads,“ Rusinova said.