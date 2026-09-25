ODBFH - Haskovo closed a workshop for producing school snacks

The Regional Directorate for Food Safety (ODBFH - Haskovo) closed a workshop for producing snacks in Svilengrad, which supplied schools and kindergartens in the region. The strict measure was imposed after serious violations of hygiene requirements were found, the press center of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) reported.

Joint inspections with the tax authorities

The inspection of the production site was carried out on two consecutive days - on September 24 and 25. Employees of the National Revenue Agency (NRA - Haskovo) also participated in it. The action is part of the intensified control that the control body traditionally exercises at the beginning of each new school year.

Until the irregularities are eliminated

The production activity of the workshop has been suspended immediately. The measure will remain in force until the owners eliminate all identified non-compliances with the safety standards for food products intended for adolescents.

Reports of violations

The state agency reminds that inspections for compliance with food safety rules continue throughout the country. In case of any suspicion of irregularities, citizens can report them to the national hotline 0700 122 99 or via the electronic contact form on the agency's official website.