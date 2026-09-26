Krum Zarkov supports action against inhumane treatment of animals

The Chairman of the National Council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Krum Zarkov supported the civil action "Weeks in a Cage", organized by "Invisible Animals" against the inhumane treatment of animals. As part of the initiative, a cage has been placed in front of the National Assembly, in which hundreds of volunteers are working 12-hour shifts around the clock.

The cage has been in front of the parliament since Wednesday, and the organizers plan the action to last for two weeks. Their main demand is to end the cell farming of newborn calves.

After meeting with the protesters, Zarkov wrote: „The socialism I believe in means respect for civil activity, listening to it and respecting it.“ He stated that he stands in solidarity with the initiative, supported by the signatures of over 150,000 people who object to the treatment of animals for profit.

According to Zarkov, the organizers have prepared proposals for legislative changes and received many promises during the election campaign. He expressed hope that political will will be found to implement them and to adopt the prepared proposals.

Sources: Focus