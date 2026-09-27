Cornelia Ninova: Rumen Radev deprives many pensioners of Christmas supplements

Kornelia Ninova sharply criticizes Prime Minister Rumen Radev over changes in the rules for granting Christmas supplements, which she believes will harm the oldest Bulgarians. According to her, the new texts in the Social Assistance Act will deprive a large part of pensioners of additional funds at the end of the year.

Limitations on the 50 euro bonuses

According to the widespread position, the financial support of 50 euros for the upcoming holidays will be available only to citizens who already receive social assistance.

„Until now, this support was received by all pensioners below the poverty line, who are much more“, Ninova points out. She argues for the new approach with the fact that the poverty line in the country has been raised, which, according to her, has motivated the government to change the rules in order to save money from the state budget.

Accusations of spending and a call for protests

In her statement, the politician draws a sharp contrast between the frozen social benefits and the government's spending. Ninova claims that the prime minister gathered his team in an expensive hotel in the Pamporovo resort at state expense, with teams from the National Security Service restricting journalists' access to the area.

„Brazen, inhumane in this crisis and the high cost of food and medicine. And this against the backdrop of the increased salaries of the prime minister, ministers, president, and deputies. "Hundreds of thousands of orders for new government cars, guards and extras," she says.

In conclusion, Ninova addresses pensioners directly, calling on them to protest and protest until "the overthrow of this harmful and self-forgetful government."