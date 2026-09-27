Man dies in accident in Kubrat

A 47-year-old man from Sofia lost his life after the TIR he was driving crashed on "Stara Planina" Street in the town of Kubrat in the afternoon of September 25, the Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior - Kubrat reported.

Deviation from the roadway

The police received the report of the traffic accident at around 3:00 p.m. According to initial data, the heavy truck with the brand "Volvo" suddenly entered the left lane. During its deviation, the huge machine hit a parked Audi car, then continued its uncontrollable movement off the road and crashed into a roadside tree on the sidewalk.

Fatal end despite the quick response

An emergency team was immediately sent to the scene of the incident. The medics did everything possible to stabilize the driver's condition, but despite the first aid provided, the 47-year-old man died on the spot.

Investigation pending

The body of the deceased was transported for a mandatory autopsy to the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment “Kanev“ - Ruse, where forensic doctors will establish the exact cause of death. Pre-trial proceedings under the Criminal Code have already been initiated in the case, which should clarify the circumstances and reasons that led to the tragic incident.