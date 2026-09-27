The level of the Danube near Ruse rose by 2 centimeters

The level of the Danube River in the Bulgarian section remains permanently below the conditional zero level at the end of September. According to official data from the Executive Agency “Danube River Research and Maintenance“ (IAPPD), the most critical situation is near Ruse, where the water level is minus 107 centimeters, despite a slight increase over the last 24 hours.

Decline in the western section

At the beginning of the Bulgarian section near Novo Selo, the river maintained its level of minus 56 centimeters, also registered yesterday, September 26. A slight decrease of one centimeter per day is reported near Vidin and Lom, with the values falling to minus 20 and minus 6 centimeters respectively. The water temperature in this region ranges between 19.6 and 20.0 degrees Celsius. The water volume at Novo Selo amounts to 1,548 cubic meters per second.

Slight rise in the central part

In the area of Oryahovo and Nikopol, the agency reports a rise in the water column by 3 centimeters. However, the level near Oryahovo remains extremely low at minus 91 centimeters. At Nikopol, the river reaches minus 4 centimeters. The trend is similar at Svishtov, where the water has risen by 2 centimeters, reaching minus 56 centimeters at a water volume of 1,430 cubic meters per second.

Critical values in the east

The situation near Ruse and Silistra remains the most serious. In the area of the Danube Bridge, the level is minus 107 centimeters. This is a 2-centimeter increase from the previous day, when the station recorded minus 109 centimeters. The water volume near the Ruse shore is 1,600 cubic meters per second.

Further downstream near Silistra, the river again recorded a 1-centimeter drop to minus 99 centimeters, with a water temperature of 19.1 degrees.