Motorcyclist dies in accident in Veliko Tarnovo Region

A motorcycle rider lost his life in a serious road accident with a passenger car this Sunday afternoon on the main road Sofia - Varna in the area of the “Arcus“ factory in Veliko Tarnovo Region.

The fatal collision

The accident was reported at around 4:00 p.m., according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Veliko Tarnovo. According to initial police data, the tragedy occurred after a serious impact between a motorcycle and a passenger car. At the moment, no details have been reported about the condition of the passenger car driver and the reasons that led to the accident.

TIR trucks and detour routes blocked

Due to the serious accident, the section is temporarily closed to traffic. The police have built a detour route for cars, which passes through the town of Lyaskovets and the village of Kozarevets.

Heavy-duty traffic remains blocked. Due to their dimensions, all TIRs traveling in the section are waiting in place until the roadway is cleared and the procedural and investigative actions by law enforcement agencies are completed.