Radostin Vassilev: A serious party cannot miss the presidential vote

A serious party cannot miss the presidential vote. This was stated in the program “Na fokus” by the presidential candidate Radostin Vassilev, who is the leader of the MECH party.

He is appearing at the vote with the candidate for vice president Krasimir Manov. Their election campaign started on Saturday from the Park-Hotel Moscow in Sofia.

We are not a pro-Russian party in order to seek symbolism. This was one of the cheapest options for us, Vassilev said.

According to him, they can count on a large periphery for the vote. “We are a moderately conservative, centrist project and we can gather voters from the left, the right, liberals, even conservatives”, said Vassilev.

He criticized the main parties for not nominating candidates for president and vice president.

“Some civil movements nominate them, initiative committees hide behind them. This is an unfair thing to do towards the voters, commented Vassilev.

According to him, neither Gyurov nor Yotova were independent in the functions they performed. “One as acting prime minister, the other as vice president – they always carried out orders, said Vassilev. “I am a person who cannot follow orders and would not oppose the interests of his people, regardless of the political cost”, he added.

Vasilev pointed out that MECH is the sixth largest party, but there are serious experts in it.

“We have 10 people who are 10 times higher than the ruling party “Progressive Bulgaria” at the moment, which claims to govern Bulgaria in a way that differs from GERB and “New Beginning” and Peevski. And yet it turns out exactly the same, said Vasilev.

He gave an example with agriculture. “We have two experts who are at the national level”, said Vassilev.

“A president must oppose the injustices he sees in the executive branch”, commented Vassilev. “I can be a unifier of people - not only those dissatisfied with the robberies and frauds, not only those who are reactionary against injustices, but also intellectuals. I do not perceive the candidates, the first two we talked about, as my competition. They are unforgivably mediocre”, commented Vassilev.