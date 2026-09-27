How the price of Bulgarian pink tomatoes is changing in Blagoevgrad

The prices of Bulgarian pink tomatoes on the market in Blagoevgrad start at 1.50 euros. In retail chains, their price can be up to three times higher. Our team in Blagoevgrad went to the market to check how the prices of vegetables increase from the producer, through the trader to the stand.

The increase in wholesale prices at the end of the season does not seem to have a drastic effect on the retail market. Some are looking for Bulgarian, others - the more profitable one.

– 1.50 euros, given that these are village tomatoes, grown on soil, these are the things that one should buy.

– Bulgarian, whatever it is, should be cheaper. These peppers are special - 3.50, and there - 2.50. And everyone looks for where it is cheaper.

Ognyan Pashov: 3.18 euros - 18 you have a bonus from the company, 3 euros per round. I hope you like them and come again.

Ognyan Pashov and his family produce tomatoes in the village of Drenovo near Petrich.

Ognyan Pashov, producer: "These are 1.50 euros for me, these are 2 euros. A normal price, I think. I only sell tomatoes. The tomato is "pink magic", which is one of the best."

Most vegetables and fruits are getting more expensive on the stock exchanges this week

Expensive fuels and chemicals have increased their costs considerably, but the price of tomatoes remains almost the same as last year.

Ognyan Pashov, producer: "To sum things up, it can't be lower. And last year, a good tomato was 3 leva - 4 leva. This time it even reaches 5 leva. And now it's more or less the same, it may be a little higher, but not much."

There are goods and prices for every taste and every pocket. The neighboring stall offers imported tomatoes from Turkey for 30 cents more.

Mario Stoyanov, trader: "We sell cheaply with a very small markup, look at my prices. They buy, but less. It's expensive for them. Even though we have a small markup, it's still expensive for them - 2.30 euros."

In large retail chains, imported tomatoes are mainly from Turkey and have similar prices. During a promotion in one of the hypermarkets, their price is half - 1.29 euros per kilogram. In response to the increase in the value of seasonal vegetables, many people have reduced the amount they can afford.