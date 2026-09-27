Tragedy near Plovdiv: Taxi driver dies in head-on collision with truck

A taxi driver, about 30 years old, died in a serious traffic accident this morning on the main Plovdiv-Haskovo road, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Plovdiv announced.

According to initial data, the accident occurred shortly after the exit from Plovdiv in the direction of Sadovo. The passenger car hit a heavy truck head-on, and as a result of the collision, the taxi driver died on the spot.

The police teams continue to clarify the causes and circumstances that led to the tragic incident