Bulgaria joined a joint statement on Ukraine in New York, and then the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had to clarify that our national position was not fully reflected.

„The government continues the same foreign policy that every previous government has had so far, but with a different tone and with different colors. But when you explain your own position, it seems a little back and forth and uncertain. This also opens up the opposition's line that they say one thing inside, and another - outside“, commented in „120 minutes“ journalist Ruja Raicheva.

„President Iliana Yotova said that there was an edit and disagreement with the declaration, but after she said „A“, she should also say „B“ and show what these disagreements were. In my opinion, it will be very difficult for her to do so“, said journalist Veselin Stoynev.

„This statement supports the Ukrainian position from March last year for an unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire as the first step for meaningful negotiations. This is also supported by these 51 countries, which Yotova reduced to 40“, he added.

„In her speech to the UN General Assembly, she spoke about peace with some banalities, that both countries should participate in the negotiations. The question is whether Bulgaria is distancing itself from this Ukrainian position, which the EU stands behind, and is approaching the Russian one, which says that Russia will not cease fire because this will allow Ukraine to arm itself further, to be helped by Western allies. It will want peace negotiations during military operations and on the condition of obtaining consent for the four regions it has seized“, Stoynev explained.

“The clarification by Iliana Yotova is not to lose the more Russophile vote, which is currently facing another, much tougher, option, and it is in the face of the “Vazrazhdane“ candidates. In my opinion, she is trying, like Rumen Radev, to maneuver and both be with the West and have a softer position with Russia“, believes Ruzha Raicheva.

According to her, the topic of “West-East“ is being falsely introduced into the presidential campaign, as if Bulgaria's Western choice still needs to be defended.

“There is no such thing. Rather, there is a nuanced position, but nuance does not mean bad and does not mean that Bulgaria does not have a position. It means that geopolitics is not black and white and those in power are aware of it. The topic of Bulgaria choosing where it is was artificially introduced in order to mobilize the electorate“, believes Raicheva.