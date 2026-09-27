Assen Vassilev: The runoff in the presidential elections is quite clearly outlined

The distinction of Iliyana Yotova from the declaration in support of Ukraine at the UN was an absolute mistake. One headline described it best: "Iliyana Yotova distinguished herself". This was said in the program "In Focus" on Nova TV by the chairman of "We Continue the Change".

At these meetings at the UN, every single position is discussed. Bulgaria obviously either did not participate in the process, or it participated, did not achieve its goals, but nevertheless joined this declaration, Vassilev said.

In response to a question whether Iliana Yotova had not distanced herself from the declaration, thinking about the presidential elections, he pointed out: "If you are the president of the country, the only thing that should guide you in such a situation is whether the Bulgarian interest will be protected, and not what will happen in the elections. If she is so afraid of what will happen, she should not go to the UN. But this means that she is not fit to be president. You cannot make us a laughing stock and a disgrace in front of the whole world".

He also commented on the legal changes proposed by "We Continue the Change", with which all pardon decrees would be published.

We asked the presidency to show this information, so far there has been no response. The presidency could be required by law to show who pardoned whom and on what grounds. If "Progressive Bulgaria" criticizes the proposal, they should say what their reasons are, noted Asen Vassilev.

In his words, the latest press conference on the "Petrohan" case was "an absolutely clumsy attempt to silence the topic of pardons".

This is a typical police operation, full of suggestions, but I think Bulgarian citizens have their heads on their shoulders, he said.

I think the runoff in the presidential elections is quite clearly outlined – on the one hand, Iliyana Yotova, and on the other, Andrey Gyurov. After the runoff, the question is whether all those people who voted for other candidates would support Ms. Yotova or Mr. Gyurov, commented Vassilev.

The main question of these elections is whether we should have an independent president to lead us forward, or a president around whom all the ghosts of the transition have gathered - these are people who are not politically active and who are associated with the most difficult times of the transition and not the cleanest, the leader of "We Continue the Change" also said.