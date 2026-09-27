The candidates for “Dondukov“ 2 Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev opened their election campaign from the emblematic Golden Church in the old Bulgarian capital Veliki Preslav. They will be number 25 on the ballot.

Iliyana Yotova made a connection between our invaluable cultural and historical heritage and the need for it to be preserved and remembered.

“We need that understanding of statehood, where the laws are the same for everyone, where there is no telephone right, where the state belongs to us, Bulgarians, to its citizens, because today we want a sovereign state that decides its own destiny, that has the self-confidence there, in Europe, to express its ideas“, says Iliyana Yotova.