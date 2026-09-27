Emanuil Yordanov: We are facing an absolutely majoritarian choice

We are facing an absolutely majoritarian choice. This was stated in the program “Na fokus” by former Interior Minister Emanuil Yordanov, who is part of the initiative committee of Iliana Yotova for President of Bulgaria.

He also commented on the attacks against Iliana Yotova after her participation in the UN and her distinction from the declaration adopted there. “Unfortunately, even before the election campaign began, we entered into some old practices and attempts at black PR, which have not yielded good results for anyone”, said Yordanov. He added that the president's powers on foreign policy issues are very limited.

Iliiana Yotova's advantage, according to Yordanov, is her consistency. “It is known what her political career is. There is no slouch there, no deviation from what she expressed as ideas. She has always worked the way, in my opinion, a politician should work. Whether she was the head of the BSP press center, or when she was a member of parliament, a European deputy, then as vice president. We have a person prepared for this post and I don't see where the reason is to replace him, said Yordanov.

On the topic of pardons, Yordanov said that “prominent lawyers who have nothing to do with law are speaking”.

“None of them have said in this procedure whether a legal norm has been violated. Either from the Constitution or from some other normative act. And I am willing to bet that none of these “vocal speakers” know that pardons exist in two norms. One is in the Constitution, where it is described as part of the president's powers. And the other is in the Penal Code, which simply says that the president has the right to fully or partially release a convicted person from a sentence, explained Yordanov.

„The vice president is not a doctor. He does not examine persons who request pardon,” he also commented.

He criticized Gyurov and Kandev for announcing their candidacy very late. “I think it is disrespectful to the voters for someone to sit and think until the third day before the election campaign whether they will be a presidential candidate or not, said Yordanov.

He believes that between the two rounds it is mandatory to have a debate, both for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

He does not believe that the election is a foregone conclusion.