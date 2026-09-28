A new procedure for selecting candidates for a Bulgarian European Prosecutor has been announced

A new procedure for selecting candidates for a European Prosecutor from Bulgaria was opened by order of the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov, the Ministry of Justice announced. European rules require each country participating in enhanced cooperation under the Regulation establishing the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) to nominate three candidates, from which the Council of the EU selects and appoints one prosecutor to the EPPO. Currently, 25 EU Member States participate in the EPPO.

According to the order of Minister Naydenov, the procedure in our country will be conducted by a five-member commission, which includes one habilitated lecturer in criminal law or criminal process; two criminal judges from the Supreme Court of Cassation and two prosecutors from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office. The Ministry of Justice will not have a representative, as an additional guarantee of the independence of the commission.

Candidates for European Prosecutor must be active judges, prosecutors or investigators with at least 12 years of legal experience, have practical experience in financial investigations and international judicial cooperation in criminal matters, have a minimum B2 level of English, their independence must be beyond doubt and possess the necessary qualities to exercise the functions of a European Prosecutor. There is also an age requirement for candidates, according to EU criteria.

The selection will be carried out in two stages - an eligibility check of candidates based on submitted documents and a public hearing, which will be broadcast online. In the end, the selection committee will select three candidates and propose to the Minister of Justice to submit the applications for approval by the Council of Ministers.

Documents for participation in the procedure are submitted by 5:30 p.m. on October 12, 2026 to the Administrative Service Center of the Ministry of Justice - Sofia, 1 Slavyanska Street, via an information system for secure electronic delivery, maintained by the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, or by e-mail.