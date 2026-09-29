Amendments to the Civil Procedure Code and the Commercial Register enter the committee

The amendments to the Civil Procedure Code and the Commercial Register Act are entering the discussion at second reading in the legal committee of the National Assembly. The extraordinary session is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The proposals to the Civil Procedure Code provide for special protection against cases used to intimidate journalists, public figures and civil organizations. The idea is that the trial should not become a means of pressure on people and organizations participating in the public debate.

„The trial should remain a means of protecting rights, and not become a means of intimidation“

This is the goal of the proposed rules formulated in the parliamentary materials. They are related to the so-called anti-SLAPP defense against strategic legal proceedings, the purpose of which is to hinder or financially exhaust the defendant, rather than to protect a real violated right.

Annual reports will have a separate stream

The agenda also includes a bill on amendments to the Commercial Register. It is proposed that annual financial reports be separated into a separate stream from the other documents submitted to the register.

This will allow companies' reports to be processed more quickly, without work on them being blocked due to other procedures. The amendments were adopted at first reading by the National Assembly on September 16.

According to data presented to the parliament, by the end of September, the unexamined applications for the publication of annual financial statements are expected to be between 900,000 and 1,000,000. The bill was submitted by the chairwoman of the legal committee Yanka Tyankova and MPs from “Progressive Bulgaria“.

After the discussion at second reading in the committee, the two bills can proceed to the plenary hall. Their final adoption will depend on the subsequent vote by the National Assembly.

Sources: BNT