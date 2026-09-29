The Legal Committee votes on protection against “slap cases”

The Legal Committee in the National Assembly is holding an extraordinary meeting, at which the deputies will vote on second reading changes to the Civil Procedure Code. The texts are aimed at the so-called. “slap cases“ – court proceedings used to pressure and silence journalists, public figures and other people who participate in debates on topics of public interest.

The changes are related to the implementation of the European Directive 2024/1069, adopted in April 2024. It provides for protection for persons engaged in public participation against manifestly unfounded claims and court proceedings that are abused. The directive itself states that the aim is to protect "against manifestly unfounded claims or abusive legal proceedings".

The texts are at second reading

The Commission must decide on the draft law after the Parliament has already given its support in principle to the introduction of special rules against such proceedings. The envisaged protection is not limited to journalists and the media, but covers all those exercising freedom of expression and information.

The European rules consider journalistic, political, scientific, academic, artistic and commentary publications, as well as other actions related to matters of public interest, as public participation. Among the goals is to limit the use of the legal process as a means of financial, reputational or psychological pressure.

To be considered in the plenary hall

If the legal committee approves the changes at second reading, they will be submitted for a final vote by the National Assembly. Until their adoption as law, the texts can be amended within the framework of the parliamentary procedure.

Sources: Nova TV