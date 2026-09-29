Road conditions: repairs, border traffic and conditions in the mountains

The road conditions in the country remain busy due to repairs on main routes and temporary restrictions. The most significant difficulties are on the Vratsa-Mezdra road, at Yana-Botevgrad station and in the Kresna region, where the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency is introducing a phased organization of traffic.

On the I-1 road between Vratsa and Mezdra, traffic is carried out in one lane due to asphalt pavement repairs. The restriction is in effect until October 30. In the Yana-Botevgrad station section, traffic is also phased in one lane, and the speed is limited to 50 km/h. The deadline for this organization is September 30.

Changes on the road to Kulata

From September 29 to October 1, at the 397th kilometer of the I-1 Sofia-Kulata road, beams of a new bridge structure from the Kresna bypass will be installed. Between 08:00 and 17:00, traffic in the direction of Kulata will be limited in stages in five intervals, each lasting about 30 minutes. Traffic will pass in both directions in the Sofia lane, at a speed of up to 50 km/h, reports RIA through information quoted by Actualno.

On the “Trakia“ motorway, restrictions of up to 100 km/h have been introduced in separate sections due to marking and preventive maintenance. On the “Hemus“ motorway between the 22nd and 29th kilometer in the direction of Varna, the speed is also limited to 100 km/h.

The passes “Vrbishki“, “Dyulinski“, “Zlatishki“ and “Pamporovo“ remain closed or prohibited. There are also restrictions on roads in the Rhodope Mountains, including the directions Smolyan-Rudozem, Smolyan-Srednogortsi, Pamporovo-Stoykite and Dospat-Devin.

Traffic at the borders

The busiest traffic is at the exit for trucks through the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint and the “Lesovo“ border checkpoint. Traffic is normal on the borders with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia.

The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich have been temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube River. Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass through “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“, “Makaza“ and “Ivaylovgrad“, while “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Kapitan Petko Voivoda“ buses and trucks are also being allowed, the General Directorate of the “Border Police“ states.

The mountains remain risky in the high parts

The conditions for tourism in the high parts of the mountains are not suitable due to cloudiness, fog and moderate wind. “The conditions in the high parts of the mountains are not suitable for tourism, in the lower ones they are good“, warns the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross.

According to the forecast, rain is possible above 2000 meters, and snow above 2300 meters. A day earlier, strong winds thwarted the air evacuation of a woman with a trauma in the area of the “Sinanitsa“ hut in Pirin and she was transported by land by mountain rescuers.

Reports of the Traffic Police and the Fire Department

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, 19 serious road accidents were registered on September 27. Three people died and 26 were injured. Since the beginning of September, there have been 619 serious accidents, with 45 deaths and 770 injuries.

During the same 24 hours, the fire department structures responded to 132 accident reports and extinguished 84 fires. Direct material damage was caused in 16 of them, and 68 were without material damage. The teams carried out 43 rescue and assistance activities. There were no deaths or injuries in the fires.

Sources: Actualno, Trud, BTA