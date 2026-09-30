Emilian Georgiev becomes Deputy Mayor for "Public Construction" in Sofia Municipality. He succeeds Nikola Lyutov at a time when a large part of the infrastructure projects prepared in recent years are moving towards implementation. The main task in the next stage is the accelerated progress and implementation of the projects from the investment program of Sofia.

Georgiev has been a long-time manager in Sofia Municipality and is currently the director of the "Transport Infrastructure Maintenance" directorate. He takes over at a time when Sofia is beginning the implementation of one of the largest investment programs in its history.

His choice focuses on continuity and accelerated progress of projects from preparation to actual construction, while preserving the accumulated expertise and knowledge of the projects in the administration.

Mayor Vasil Terziev will be personally involved in the implementation of the investment program and the coordination between the directions participating in it. The program provides an opportunity for up to 367 million euros in investment financing for key infrastructure in Sofia. It covers missing sections of the main road network, reconstruction of key streets and boulevards, transport hubs, rail, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.