IBB with a signal to the authorities: A death trap for drivers at 36 km from the Hemus Motorway

The Institute for Road Safety sent a signal to the Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Interior and the media regarding "immediate cessation and investigation of the criminal, life-threatening and technologically compromised installation of restraint systems for roads (collision barriers) on the Hemus Motorway (km 36, viaduct), carried out by "Automagistrali" EAD under the leadership of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works".

Here is what the signal states:

DEAR PROSECUTOR CHIEF,

DEAR MINISTER DEMERDJIEV,

Against the backdrop of the incessant serious accidents and the black statistics on Bulgarian roads, the negligence in the maintenance of the road infrastructure has crossed all limits of what is acceptable.

After public procurements were delayed and stopped for months, the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov publicly and proudly announced that the installation of the new safety barriers is finally starting — with loud promises of a “clean start“, a break with the “old sloppy construction“ and uncompromising control.

What the team of the Road Safety Institute found on the ground is not just not “clean“ — it is catastrophic, criminal and much worse than anything seen so far!

During an inspection of km 36 of the “Hemus“ motorway — on a facility (viaduct) with a height of over 100 meters above the ground — we found that instead of saving lives, the new guardrails are becoming a death trap for drivers. We consider it absurd and criminal to allow car traffic in this section with such an absurd and dangerous installation!

FACTS AND CRITICAL TECHNICAL OMISSIONS:

1. Missing critical anchor bolts in the base:

In key places, the base of the supporting metal columns is left with empty mounting holes — without any anchor bolts attached to the concrete. In the event of a car collision, this guardrail has no holding capacity and the vehicle will fall directly into the 100-meter abyss.

2. Missing bolt connections on the supporting profiles:

The connections between the individual modules and beams are left with numerous empty factory holes. The structure is only partially “attached“, in complete violation of the technical standards and manufacturer's instructions.

3. Broken continuity — “spear“ guardrail:

There is a complete lack of structural connection between the new and existing restraint systems. The unsecured front of the guardrail protrudes against the traffic and will pierce the vehicle body upon impact.

4. Unauthorized homemade welding and improvisations:

Random cutting and welding of metal elements on site has been established, which destroys the factory anti-corrosion protection and the structural strength of the metal.

OUR REQUESTS:

1. Immediate investigation by the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Interior: Taking urgent measures to fully investigate the installation carried out at km 36 of the "Hemus" Motorway and to seek strict criminal liability from the guilty officials in the MRDPW, API, "Automagistrali" EAD and the construction supervision company.

2. Stopping criminal installations: Immediate cessation of such dangerous installation activities along the entire road network until a full inspection of the technological processes.

3. Temporary traffic organization: Urgent introduction of safety measures in the area to guarantee the life and health of passing citizens.