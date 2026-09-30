Presidential candidate arrested near Shipka for trying to prevent the restoration of the monument

Presidential candidate Assoc. Prof. Georgi Dimov was detained by the police near the Shipka monument. He tried to “oppose the actions of the workers and restorers“, the organization he chairs announced.

A few days ago, protesters gathered in front of the historical monument because of the removal of stone slabs from the stairs and the platform, and yesterday they blocked a truck with stone blocks, bTV reports.

After the start of the renovation and the removal of the stone slabs from the stairs, citizens expressed concerns on social networks whether the authentic appearance of the Freedom Monument would be preserved.

Two days ago, protesters blocked a truck with stone slabs and did not allow them to be removed from the top.

The protesters insist that the stone elements and the authentic appearance of the historical monument be preserved during the renovation.

From the National Park-Museum “Shipka – Buzludzha“ are categorical that the dismantling is foreseen in the project and all requirements will be met during the restoration.

Georgi Dimov is a candidate for president in the upcoming elections on October 25. He was nominated by an Initiative Committee together with the candidate for vice president Dimitar Shivikov.

Associate Professor Dr. Georgi Dimov is a Bulgarian scientist from the Institute of Balkan Studies at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He was born in 1981 in Ruse. He graduated from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“ with a degree in Archaeology and History.