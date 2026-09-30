A judge from the SRC shouts at his 101-year-old grandfather, keeps him hungry and scares him with slaps

A video distributed on social networks caused a wave of outrage. It shows a young man shouting at an elderly man in an apartment, reports bTV.

For several minutes, the man makes sharp remarks to the elderly man. He tells him: "You will not have lunch anymore. No lunch. If I see you at lunch, I will throw you with the dishes and everything over the balcony. You don't understand a word, I have to slap you out of it".

At one point, the young man throws objects, causing a loud crash.

The aggressive man in the video is Boyan Boyadzhiev, and the person he is talking to is 101-year-old engineer Belcho Boyadzhiev.

The young man was a junior judge at the Sofia City Court until July 1, 2026, and by decision of the Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council, he was appointed a judge at the Sofia District Court.

In connection with the distributed video and the numerous emails and calls received from citizens, the Sofia City Court issued a position on the case: "In connection with the video distributed on social networks and in the media and the numerous emails and calls received from citizens, we inform you, that Boyan Boyadzhiev was a junior judge at the Sofia City Court until July 1, 2026.

By a decision of the Judicial College of the SJC, he was appointed to the position of judge at the Sofia District Court.

After reviewing the content of the video, as well as the numerous emails received on the court's official email, the President of the Sofia City Court Russi Aleksiev requested information from the administrative head of the Sofia District Court on what he had done in the case, so that further action could be taken if necessary".

Subsequently, it became clear that the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office had initiated the case on its own.

A prosecutor's file was created, which was assigned to a supervising prosecutor on the basis of random selection.

The supervising prosecutor ordered an inspection on the basis of Art. 145 of the JSA to establish additional information and specify the initial one.

After the inspection, it will be assessed whether there is sufficient data to initiate pre-trial proceedings.