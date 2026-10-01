Ivan Demerdzhiev in the National Assembly: We have no doubts that we have detained the murderer of Iliyan Filipov

The physical perpetrator of the murder of Iliyan Filipov has been detained after a large-scale operation in the capital. This was announced by the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev during a hearing in parliament, BGNES reports. The crime was committed a day earlier, and the institutions reacted immediately and are continuing the investigation for possible accomplices and motives.

Coordinated actions of the services

Immediately after the report of the serious criminal offense was filed, the leadership of the ministry was notified by the regional director of the Plovdiv directorate. According to the agency, the Border Police forces were also involved in the operation, and communication was carried out directly with the chairman of the State Agency for National Security and the directors of all key structures.

„The work continued throughout the night and within hours, after the day began to develop, we had an idea who we were looking for“, the agency quotes Demerdzhiev as saying. He categorically rejected the hypothesis of a lack of motivated work, emphasizing that many landmark murders in the past have remained unsolved precisely due to a lack of a thorough approach.

Search for accomplices and connections

Just a day after the assassination attempt, the suspect was located and arrested in Sofia. The relevant department expresses an internal belief, based on operational actions, that the detainee is the physical perpetrator of the act.

Currently, the efforts of the investigators are aimed at identifying possible accomplices. According to the minister in front of the deputies, circumstances of various connections between individuals and organized groups are being actively checked. The case has already been transferred to the prosecutor's office, which is expected to carry out the full volume of necessary procedural actions.