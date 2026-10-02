Ivaylo Mirchev: Rumen Radev allows someone to earn tens of millions of euros per month from fuel prices on the backs of Bulgarians

“Lukoil Neftochim” was profitable even before the ban on diesel exports was lifted. Now it will earn even more when the ban is lifted, so why not tax excess profits like the others? “Lukoil” is a gold mine at these prices and a shortage of diesel. In addition, the state has been helping “Lukoil” a lot so far, by keeping the lowest excise duty on fuels in the EU, which allows it to sell fuels at the lowest prices in the EU. Now, however, it will earn even more and this profit will go to Russia. But the refinery is on our territory and we must take care of our own interests, not Russia's.

This is what the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev called for in the program “The Day on Air” on Bulgaria on Air.

The fuel market is controlled by people in the gray sector. If Rumen Radev wants to change something, he has a real chance to do it with his 131 deputies. But one of these companies, which is now “reaping” on the fuel market, and “reaped” under Peevski, is close to “Progressive Bulgaria”. How long will this continue?

“Lukoil” sells at a low margin because the refinery is being drained. Money is being stolen from intermediaries. The price of diesel in our country, excluding excise duty and VAT, has increased the most in all of Europe. So someone is collecting and this money is not going into the budget.

Our proposal is to return 20 euro cents per liter to fuel consumers. The new special manager of Neftokhima only does what the Russian management tells him, he has become a pawn. The price of diesel in our country excluding excise duty and VAT is above the average in Europe. And we have a refinery, it has access to different types of oil by tankers. There is no answer why these prices are like this. I am categorical that the government is allowing someone to profit on the back of the Bulgarian. This is tens of millions of euros per month. Customs and the National Revenue Agency can establish this with an inspection.

We heard nothing from Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev in parliament today, including about the murder of Plovdiv businessman Iliyan Filipov. We only learned that the Ministry of Interior is convinced that the detainee is the murderer. The possible political sponsors were not revealed. Because the murder of a businessman of such a scale is very rarely related to personal and domestic reasons. Moreover, his quarrel with another Plovdiv businessman connected to Taki and the MRF is clear.

“Progressive Bulgaria” voted in the hearing to drop the topics of Delyan Peevski's curbs and flights. In the elections, the people gave their trust to Rumen Radev with 131 deputies. With this number of deputies, he could have liquidated the Borisov-Peevski model. Instead, the ruling party is justifying itself with the prosecutor's office. The feeling among the people is that nothing has changed, the puppeteers of the same backstage networks are changing.

The government is wandering, does not know what to do and makes mistake after mistake. Trust in it is evaporating. Minister Demerdzhiev had a few right steps, but he seems alone in terms of Peevski's flights and the barriers, at least - there is not much enthusiasm from his party members. Ivan Kostov came to power three decades ago with 137 deputies. There was the "Mosquito" operation, they stopped cars, impounded them and checked their income. Now there are more and more cars with tinted windows in Sofia. This government has not achieved much result for five months now.