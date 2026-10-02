Serious differences in the thickness of the asphalt on the Northern Tangent were found

Samples of the asphalt coating on the Northern Speed Tangent were taken at night during an inspection organized by the European Center for Transport Policies.

Due to the inspection, the section was closed to traffic between 20:30 and 23:00.

Three independent accredited laboratories participated in the inspection. The aim is to establish the actual thickness and characteristics of the road structure. The final test results are not yet ready.

The Chairman of the European Center for Transport Policies, Eng. Yana Rusinova, told bTV that significant differences in the thickness of the asphalt coating were found in the samples taken. According to her, one of the samples taken at the beginning of the route after Botevgradsko Shose is about 38 centimeters thick, while according to the information she presented, the design thickness of the asphalt layer is 20 centimeters, under which there should be cement stabilization.

The European Center for Transport Policies emphasizes that the results from the three laboratories must be analyzed before final conclusions are made about the condition of the road.

“The results are extremely diverse and will take time to be tested and verified“, said Rusinova.

The inspection was carried out in the section from Botevgradsko Shose to the “Chepintsi“ road junction, which according to the organizers is among the most problematic parts of the route due to the many potholes and repaired sections.

The European Center for Transport Policies also raised questions about the control during the construction of the road. According to the organization, it should be clarified how the inspections were carried out during the construction and what results were established by the independent supervision and laboratories.

Rusinova called on the competent institutions to accelerate the inspections and investigation of the condition of the Northern Tangent. She stated that according to the organization, the current condition of the road creates risks for traffic.