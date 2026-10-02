A day after the spectacular arrest on the capital's "Cherni Vrah" boulevard, the behavior of the suspect in the murder of Iliyan Filipov - Slavcho Megerov, raises many questions among criminal experts, bTV reports. Despite the gravity of the crime for which he is being investigated, the man did not show any signs of anxiety during his detention.

The paradox of the capital's cameras

Crime journalist Nikolay Hristov, who was personally present at the detention, describes Megerov's reaction as unusual for the situation.

„A man who behaved absolutely calmly. A person who in no way showed any signs of concern“, Hristov tells the television.

According to him, it is this lack of reaction that is among the main question marks in the case. The expert points out the illogical decision of the alleged perpetrator to remain in Sofia after the crime.

“If you are the perpetrator of such a serious crime, what are you doing with your luxury car in “Lozenets“, in Sofia, in the city center, where it is full of cameras, where the police can stop you for a basic check?“, Hristov asks rhetorically. He adds that the man's cool-headedness may be due to his extensive previous experience with law enforcement, which makes such situations routine for him.

The suspect's legal status

During the discussion, it became clear that Megerov has an old conviction for murder from his youth, as well as other criminal acts. However, journalist Stefan Milanov makes an important clarification regarding his current legal status - the man has been rehabilitated for part of his old convictions.

“He will not be tried as this serious recidivist they tell us about“, Milanov is categorical. He emphasizes that rehabilitation has real legal consequences, unlike a presidential pardon, which changes the way the court will review his case.

Expectations from the courtroom

The next key moment in the investigation will be the consideration of the measure for the detainee's detention. At that time, the prosecution and the police are expected to reveal more details about the evidence collected.

“It is good to see what will appear in the courtroom during the consideration of the measure, because part of the picture that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the prosecution have will begin to emerge there“, Nikolay Hristov points out.

Experts expect it to become clear whether investigators have found the weapon of the crime and what exact video material they have beyond the footage already released in the public domain.