Bezlov on the murder of Iliyan Filipov: Investigators are cautious and careful in their statements in order to protect confidential information

The person detained for the murder of the Plovdiv businessman Iliyan Filipov does not have the profile of a professional killer, and the investigators are probably trying to reach a guarantor through his confessions. This opinion was shared by the chief expert at the Center for the Study of Democracy Tihomir Bezlov in the studio of the program “Hello, Bulgaria” on NOVA.

According to Bezlov, there has already been a media leak of information in the public space, which has been partially refuted, therefore it is extremely important to monitor the official versions of the institutions.

The expert drew attention to the fact that the investigators are very cautious and careful in their statements. This is intended to ensure that the defense knows as little as possible about the evidence the Ministry of Interior has before the case goes to court.

Regarding the profile of the arrested Slavcho Megerov, the security expert was categorical that he is more of a cashier and robber. Bezlov explained that the personal financial motive of the physical perpetrator announced by the prosecutor's office does not at all exclude the presence of a guarantor. According to him, the perpetrator may have been hired precisely because he already had a personal financial motive to participate in the crime.

The expert also commented on the allegations that have emerged about connections between the murder, Plovdiv business circles and large quantities of cocaine seized in Spain and France, transported by trucks.

Bezlov emphasized that to date there is no publicly provable data about such connections and without real investigations, the picture remains with too many missing links. He added that the outcome of the case will also depend on the processes for the selection of a new prosecutor general in the judicial system.