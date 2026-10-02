There are 36 invoices that come to us from the services in Malta and they are documented. There, the invoices for 36 flights worth a total of 5 million euros are very clearly described.

This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev within the framework of the parliamentary blitz control. He was responding to a question about the flights of the Chairman of the Democratic Rights Party Delyan Peevski and companies for guardrails, BTA pointed out.

Companies involved in the supply of guardrails diverted funds to a “piggy bank company“, which in turn paid for flights for the Chairman of the Democratic Rights Party Delyan Peevski, said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev on September 18.

A plane has been purchased and it is clear which company purchased it, said the Prime Minister and called on the National Assembly to summon the Minister of Interior and give him the right to share more documentary information on these cases.

“When the economic police directed them to the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, so many things popped up in two hours that thousands of people cannot do, working around the clock“, said Prime Minister Radev. It's a real jungle there, the Prime Minister added. Regarding the buffers, he informed that there are over 200 companies under the Obligations and Contracts Act (DZZD), with some of their managements receiving a salary of 20,000 leva. This is a money laundering operation, commented Rumen Radev. He pointed out that this is what the investigative bodies are dealing with and where there are doubts, they are checked.

Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev said on September 20 that the information provided about the buffers and Peevski's flights is based on an analysis of thousands of documents for many public procurements. If the Ministry of Interior employees had to do it, it would have taken them months, but thanks to the SIGMA system, it happened in days, he emphasized.

We recall that the scandal surrounding the flights of DPS leader Delyan Peevski is among the leading topics in Bulgarian politics in 2026. According to official reports from the Ministry of Interior (GDBOP and SANS) and statements by acting Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, over a period of 8 years (between 2018 and 2026) the politician made a total of 227 charter flights with private jets from Sofia Airport. The main conflict focuses on the amount of over 5 million euros for 36 of these flights and suspicions of ties to state procurement.

Delyan Peevski categorically rejects the accusations and claims that he and his family paid for all the flights themselves. He stated that he had nothing to do with the companies for guardrails and called on the NRA to quickly complete the appointed inspection and make the results public. For its part, the MRF parliamentary group accused the Minister of Internal Affairs of illegally investigating his personal life and demanded his hearing in parliament on both this case and the property status of Demerdzhiev himself.

The case is currently being investigated by the Economic Police, and the NRA and the Court of Auditors have been notified to verify the origin of the funds and property of the MRF leader.