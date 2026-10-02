Vigenin: There is no room for new concessions from Bulgaria regarding North Macedonia

„There is no room for new concessions from Bulgaria regarding North Macedonia, because we have already done enough. There is no international pressure that can reverse a national position, supported literally by the entire parliament, by all political formations and which is shared by 99% of Bulgarian citizens.“This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Christian Vigenin, in the BTV program “Face to Face“. In response to a question, he pointed out that he expects American pressure to be more in the direction of North Macedonia to fulfill its commitments, because this is the only way to accelerate its accession to the EU.

„An environment has been created in North Macedonia in which anyone who supports the country's European path and the implementation of the commitments made is declared a traitor. These commitments are not to Bulgaria, but to the European Union“, said Vigenin after his recent visit to the country. „In fact, the betrayal is of Prime Minister Mickoski - if he had fulfilled what was agreed, North Macedonia would have been on the verge of membership, and now negotiations have not started for four years“, he added.

On the topic of artificial intelligence regulation, Vigenin said that despite criticism, the European Union has created a good regulatory framework. He recalled that he himself contributed to its simplification this year, because there were too many burdens for companies.

The MEP emphasized that all limits on the use of AI are aimed at protecting citizens' rights: “It is forbidden to use artificial intelligence to track people in real time where they go and what they do. It is forbidden for artificial intelligence to monitor you at work: whether you are tired, whether you are effective in your work.“ Vigenin specified that the goal is for this type of control to be performed by a person.

Vigenin also pointed out useful examples that he shared with students at the discussion held at the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy. He presented options for using artificial intelligence in design, in identifying streets and boulevards that are congested, as well as in identifying areas with so-called heat islands. Artificial intelligence can fix them and provide ways to deal with them.

„My main message has always been: technology should work for people, not for people to sacrifice themselves for technology. This is the goal we are pursuing at the European level“,Vigenin summarized the topic.

Regarding the course of the presidential campaign, he warned that designating one candidate as the favorite could create the impression that everything is predetermined and could affect voter turnout. According to him, the position of „president“ should be occupied by someone with more political, life and professional experience, because it has a very specific function.

Kristian Vigenin does not expect the murder of Iliyan Filipov to have a serious impact on the campaign. „Obviously, some interests may have been affected in order to lead to such a murder. "As long as the current government has announced that it is fighting the oligarchy, it is possible that this will have its reflection somewhere where we do not see it," Vigenin admitted.



For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/