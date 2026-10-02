Pekanov: We are expected to receive the money for the last payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan in mid-December

"We are currently in the assessment stage by the European Commission and this means that by the end of November we will find out whether there are any unfulfilled reforms and whether a certain amount will be withheld under the European plan. We are expected to receive the fifth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) in mid-December". This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov during a blitz control in the National Assembly, quoted by news.bg.

He assured that the government is successfully communicating with the European Commission and is optimistic that even if certain minimum funds are withheld from the last payment, this will be related to the non-election of the fifth member of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Pekanov explained that on September 30, the last request for the fifth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan was sent. The fifth payment is worth over 1.8 billion euros and a number of bills had to pass through the National Assembly, related to the rule of law and the establishment of the new Anti-Corruption Commission in May, the Deputy Prime Minister reminded.

Pekanov also reminded of the investments received so far under the Recovery and Resilience Plan and pointed out that through them new STEM centers in schools were purchased and opened, as well as new trains for BDZ.

We recall that the government sent the European Commission (EC) a request for the fifth and final payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), the press center of the Council of Ministers (CM) announced. The request is for 1,823 million euros. The EC will assess the request within two months.

The implementation of the RRP has been finalized and the last 59 stages and goals of landmark reforms and investments have been reported. Among them are the new Anti-Corruption Commission (CPC), the introduction of integrity tests for civil servants, improvement of the public procurement system and the introduction of measures to improve the quality of services related to water supply and sanitation.

The government's press service points out that it has made serious efforts to catch up on delays in implementation and to successfully complete investments of high economic and social importance in all spheres of economic and social life, supported by the state.