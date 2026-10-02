The prosecution challenged the acquittal of Lena Borislavova, insists on her being found guilty

The prosecution requested that Lena Borislavova be found guilty, challenging her acquittal before the Sofia City Court.

Borislavova's defense insisted that the decision of the first instance be confirmed.

The Sofia City Court considered the state prosecution's protest against the acquittal and will announce its decision within the legal deadline.

Borislavova was acquitted by the Sofia District Court on November 18, 2025 in the case of using false private documents.

According to the prosecution, in the period May 13-14, 2021 in Sofia, she knowingly took advantage of two documents, which were made to appear to have been signed by members of an association, although the signatures were not actually made by them.

The first instance court, however, found her not guilty. It was against this decision that the prosecutor's office filed a protest, which the Sofia City Court must now rule on.

The proceedings against Borislavova are being heard under administrative-penal procedures. This means that criminal liability is not sought in the case, but the possible imposition of an administrative penalty, BTA writes.