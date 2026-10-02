From today, the Consumer Protection Commission begins inspections in retail chains

From today, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) begins inspections in retail chains, the press center of the commission reports. Inspectors will establish the actually applied selling prices and commercial practices. Data will be collected and an analysis of the relevant data on delivery prices will be prepared. Current prices will be compared with prices on certain previous dates.

The Commission systematically receives consumer complaints regarding the increase in the cost of basic food products. Currently, the Consumer Protection Commission is working on about 12 thousand consumer complaints in various sectors, concerning both goods and services.

The inspections in the chains will be carried out by food product groups, starting with dairy, fruits, vegetables and others, which consumers report most often.

The goal is to establish the facts behind the price movements and to protect consumers from misleading commercial practices and unjustified increases.

If an increase in the selling price is established, the Consumer Protection Commission will check its economic justification, and in case of violations it will take the actions provided for by law.

The results of the already carried out inspections of fuel prices at gas stations, which covered 200 sites throughout the country, are expected within a few days.

Next week, the inspections will also cover other economic sectors in which consumers report a constant increase in prices, including and services.