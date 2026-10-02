The son of the murdered Iliyan Filipov: Deep gratitude to the Ministry of Interior for the lightning-fast reaction and professionalism

"Deep gratitude to the Ministry of Interior for the lightning-fast reaction and professionalism".

This was stated in his first public statement after the murder of his father, Iliyan Filipov, by his son Kostadin.

In an emotional post on Facebook, he stated that he hopes that with the same "responsibility, professionalism and determination, the prosecutor's office and the court will complete their work to the end, so that the truth will be established and the law and justice will prevail".

Here is what he wrote:

In this extremely difficult moment for me and my family, I want to thank from the bottom of my heart everyone who is by our side and supports us after the loss of my father, ILIYAN FILIPOV.

I would like to express my and my entire family's immense gratitude to the Ministry of Internal Affairs bodies – from the Minister of Internal Affairs to the last employee who participated in the work on the case. Thank you for the lightning-fast reaction, professionalism and a job well done at this extremely difficult moment for us.

I sincerely hope that with the same responsibility, professionalism and determination, the prosecutor's office and the court will complete their work to the end, so that the truth will be established and the law and justice will prevail.

I would like to thank our family, friends, partners and all the people who give us their support, empathy and respect. At such a moment, one truly understands how much it means to have real people by one's side.

I would especially like to thank my wife – for the strength it gives me, for being there for me and our family at every moment, and for the support that I can hardly describe in words.

And most of all, I want to thank you, dad.

Thank you for everything you have given me in this life. For everything you have taught me. For the example you set for me, for the strength, character and values you leave in me. Thank you for teaching me not to give up, to fight and to move forward no matter how difficult it is.

For me, the battle continues.

We continue to work for your name, for your honor and for everything you have built. We will protect what we have achieved and build on it with all the strength, will and responsibility that you yourself taught us.

Your incredible spirit, your strength and everything you have achieved remain our example and our direction.

Your loss leaves an empty space that no one can fill. But what you created, the people you touched and the mark you leave behind will live on.

Your name will be protected.

Your honor will be defended.

And everything you have built will continue to grow.

Rest in peace, Dad.

Thank you for everything.

I love you and will always carry you in my heart.

And finally – I also thank all the bloggers, YouTubers, yellow media, journalists, analysts – known and unknown, who rushed at this very moment to mock, judge and throw mud at a person who can no longer answer them.

Your words speak most of all about you.

A name is not built with publications, headlines and comments. It is built throughout life – with work, character, battles, deeds and a trace that remains after a person.

You can write whatever you want. You will not change what ILIAN FILIPOV has achieved, nor the people who know and respect him, nor the trace he leaves behind.

We will not answer you with hatred.

We will answer you in the only way that matters – as we move forward, we preserve his name and honor and build on all that he created.