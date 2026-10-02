Iva Petrova: Sustainable solutions happen through constant dialogue between the state and business

“Sustainable solutions happen through constant dialogue between the state and business. Our common task in the coming years is to create an environment in which Bulgarian industry can invest in new technologies, reduce its energy costs, decarbonize its production and maintain its competitive positions.“ This was said by the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova in her greetings to the Bulgarian Federation of Industrial Energy Consumers on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the organization. In her welcome to the industrialists, Minister Petrova emphasized that the team of the Ministry of Energy will continue to seek working solutions together with business.

Today, Europe must simultaneously reduce its dependencies, develop clean technologies and provide energy at prices that allow the industry to invest and grow. Over the past two decades, BFIEK has been part of the conversation about Bulgarian energy and the conditions under which the industry can invest, produce and be competitive. “This is a conversation that is even more important today“, emphasized the Minister of Energy. She emphasized the Mario Draghi report and the European Competitiveness Compass, which place innovation, energy security and decarbonization in a common framework - that of European competitiveness.

Minister Petrova recalled that Bulgaria is among the first countries in the European Union to implement a mechanism to support energy-intensive enterprises in relation to the volatility of energy prices. At the same time, targeted investments in energy security, diversified energy supplies for households and businesses at affordable prices continue. “In this context, these projects require a new type of partnerships between the state, business, financial institutions and technology companies, as well as a regulatory environment that can respond to new models of ownership, financing and management“, emphasized Minister Petrova.

She recalled Bulgaria's consistent position, which supports decarbonization and investments in clean technologies, but consistently at the European level defends the need for rules to take into account the specifics of each country - available resources, industrial structure, socio-economic factors. “The transition must be predictable, technologically neutral and flexible enough to combine climate goals with economic growth, competitiveness and energy and economic security“, Minister Petrova was categorical.