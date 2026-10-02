BNB will print paper ballots for 0.14 euros per piece

The Central Election Commission has selected “Printing House of the Bulgarian National Bank“ AD to produce and deliver paper ballots for the presidential and vice-presidential elections on October 25. The company will also provide specialized paper for printing control receipts from machine voting.

The decision was supported by 13 members of the CEC. The public procurement is divided into two parts. The first is for the printing and delivery of paper ballots, and the second - for the production and delivery of rolls of specialized paper for the machines.

The price for one paper ballot will be 0.14 euros excluding VAT. CEC member Yordan Vassilev explained that the amount coincides with the previously set amount and is the same as for the early parliamentary elections in April.

A total of 70,000 rolls of specialized paper will be produced for machine voting. The price proposed by the BNB Printing House is 7.20 euros excluding VAT per roll. It includes all costs for the execution of the order, including packaging and transport. This price also corresponds to the estimated value.

The “BNB Printing House“ has declared its readiness to fulfill both parts of the order. The necessary documents, a sample of the paper for double-sided printing, test results carried out by the Pulp and Paper Institute, technical specifications and two sample security envelopes have been presented to the CEC.

The CEC decided to send a letter to the executive director of the “BNB Printing House“ AD, with which the necessary documents for the conclusion of the contract will be requested.