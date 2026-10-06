Iliana Yotova: I will work for the Coalition for Peace in Ukraine

There are many warmongers in our country. I am not one of them, so the focus of my speech before the UN General Assembly was peace. We do not need a Coalition of those who want Ukraine, we need a Coalition for Peace in Ukraine and I will work for it, I will work for Bulgaria to have a strong voice for peace negotiations. While I am president and if you vote for me, not a single Bulgarian soldier will go to Ukraine. These words of presidential candidate Iliana Yotova caused approving applause from the people who filled the Yunashki Salon in Varna.

Yotova emphasized the growing importance of the Black Sea for the security not only of this part of Europe, but also of the entire continent – a topic she also raised in her speech at the UN. She also pointed out that the most important food corridor for Asia and especially for Africa passes through the Black Sea. If safe shipping is impeded, this could worsen hunger in Africa and cause more migrant flows to Europe. The presidential candidate called on the Black Sea countries to sign a memorandum on safe navigation in the Black Sea.

Iliyana Yotova emphasized that she has always worked for a foreign policy with a backbone. “My experience in Europe has taught me that you are respected when you defend a well-prepared and reasoned position, which is backed by the interest of the people. And not when you obediently raise your hand for approval“, said the presidential candidate.

Iliyana Yotova addressed the people of Varna with the words: Many hopes, plans, enormous energy are connected with Varna. She pointed out that in the coming years the most important projects for Europe will pass through here - infrastructure, energy, digital. The presidential candidate emphasized that with the support of the institutions, Varna will create a future and more and more young people will want to connect their fate with the city.

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev told the people of Varna that they would work to restore trust in the institutions, in the state that protects its citizens. They would work to restore the broken ties between people. They were categorical that on issues important to Bulgaria, there should be a conversation between all institutions and people and an agreement should be reached. The presidential candidate emphasized that the country will emerge from the crisis with a stable majority and the government of Rumen Radev, which has a long horizon ahead of it to solve problems accumulated over years.

Bulgaria must be led by people who do not know peace. Such a person is Mrs. Yotova. A politician with experience and a mission for Bulgaria. This is how Kiril Valchev described Iliyana Yotova, pointing out that her desire to seek agreement was among the main reasons for him accepting her invitation to run for vice president. According to him, agreement between the institutions should be sought mainly on the issue of how more people see prospects in Bulgaria and want to start their families here, how more Bulgarians abroad want to return to their homeland.

The Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov, representatives of local authorities, of “Progressive Bulgaria“, of the Bulgarian Socialist Party came to declare their support for the presidential candidate couple.