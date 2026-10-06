Protest in Burgas against the merger of NAFA with the Forestry Agency

Employees of the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture protested in front of the Burgas District Administration against the planned merger of NAFA with the Forestry Agency. They insist that the agency maintain its independence.

The protesters fear layoffs and changes in control over fishing in the Black Sea and in inland waters. NAFA employs just over 200 people. According to the unions, the two agencies have different functions and different regulations, which calls into question the effect of their possible merger.

26 staff positions under discussion

The Ministry of Agriculture told bTV that restructuring and optimization of about 26 staff positions in the general administration are still being discussed. According to the ministry, the changes will be mainly aimed at pensioners, employees about to retire and vacant positions.

„The goal of the changes is more inspectors in the field“, the Ministry of Agriculture stated.

At the moment, no final decision has been confirmed for the merger of NAFA with the Forestry Agency. The dispute is related to both the agency's status and the way in which fishing control will be organized if the restructuring is approved.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg