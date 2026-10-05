Plamen Dimitrov: People have had enough of waiting, their pockets are getting empty

Food prices are rising by 8.6% per year. The consumer basket already costs over 62 euros.

According to the president of the Bulgarian Confederation of Trade Unions Plamen Dimitrov, external factors are so strong that no matter what is done, it will be difficult to return the process to its original state.

"What can be done is to stop the picolative processes. The main function for them is played by regulators, especially the Bulgarian Competition Commission, which has intensively started many proceedings in the last ten months. Now we have at least a dozen key ones. We expect to hear about the dairy sector - is there any concentration there and if so, how they will be punished. "We are talking about two companies," he said on "Denyat ON AIR."

People can't help but feel that they are getting poorer, the guest expressed his opinion.

"Their pockets are getting emptier. The state can do an awful lot with the regulators. Both regulators currently have the power, especially the CPC, to impose 10% of the chain's annual turnover for each inspection. People have had enough of waiting," Dimitrov was categorical.

According to him, it would not be a surprise if people went out to protest.

"We have such requests here too. You may soon see similar actions. We want at least a 10 percent increase in both the minimum wage and all incomes, because that's the least the prices are rising," insisted the president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions. Dimitrov pointed out that collective bargaining has its roots and it should be expanded:

"In Germany it happens like this, in France it happens like this, in the Netherlands. This way the income is fairer compared to what we have produced in our enterprise. Whether we will reach an agreement remains to be seen", he gave examples.

"Let's give a chance to the dialogue between us and the business, but the government must ensure it". Dimitrov noted that the tax on excess profits, when they are proven, the formula must be refined.

"If there really is no money for credit, where are these over 40 billion euros from the portfolio - deposits and the loans distributed. The message that if we take their excess profits, they will become poorer, is false because it is not based on basic truths", the president of the CITUB analyzed.