Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, October 6: Snow in the morning, then up to 25°

Snow is possible in almost the entire country on Tuesday, October 6, and during the day the weather will be mostly sunny. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts temporary increases in high cloudiness, light wind in most areas and temperatures between 20° and 25°.

“During the first days of the period the weather will be sunny, on Tuesday with temporary increases in high cloudiness“, the NIMH forecast states.

It will be coldest in the morning in the valleys and high fields of Western Bulgaria, where minimum temperatures will drop to 1°-2°. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to be around 2°-4° in the morning and up to 22°-25° during the day. In Plovdiv, forecasts indicate a minimum temperature of around 7° and a maximum of 24°-26°.

It will remain milder along the Black Sea coast. In Varna, temperatures will be around 10°-12° in the morning and up to 22°-23° during the day, and in Burgas – around 9°-10° and up to 20°. It is the higher minimum temperatures by the sea that limit the likelihood of frost.

In Eastern Bulgaria, a light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. In the rest of the country, the wind will be light, and no precipitation is expected.

NIMH has issued a yellow code for frost for almost the entire country. The warning does not apply to the districts of Burgas, Varna, Silistra and Ruse.

Sources: bta.bg