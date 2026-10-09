Accident with four dead and one seriously injured near Pleven

Four people have lost their lives and one is seriously injured after a serious road accident on the road between the village of Yasen and Pleven. The road accident occurred on Thursday at around 11:00 p.m., Nova TV reports.

According to unconfirmed official information, two cars collided on the roadway. As a result of the strong collision, four of the road users died on the spot.

The sole survivor was urgently transported to a hospital with serious injuries and life-threatening injuries, where medical teams are fighting for his condition. Police, fire and ambulance teams were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident.

The area of the accident has been temporarily secured for procedural and investigative actions. The Ministry of Interior is expected to announce the official reasons for the tragic collision.