Due to repair work at an ESO substation, power supply disruptions are possible in the municipalities of Pravets and Etropole

The State Electricity System Operator (ESO) has notified ERM West that in October it is carrying out repair work at its facility, which provides power supply to the municipalities of Pravets and Etropole, Sofia Region

ERM West is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the “Outages" section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service - a chatbot in Viber, through which users can check for outages - both planned and emergency, using a client number or measurement point number. The chatbot can be found by typing “electrohold" or “electrohold" in the Viber search engine.