Illusionist Nikola Petrov-Korli dies

Renowned Bulgarian illusionist Nikola Petrov-Korli has died. This was announced by his relatives. The artist passed away on Thursday at the age of 81.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 10.

From acrobatics to the art of illusion

Nikola Petrov-Korli began his artistic career as a circus acrobat. Later, he turned to the art of illusion, which became his main professional vocation.

During the socialist era, he toured abroad with his wife, Vyara, who was also his stage partner. Over the course of eight years, the two visited 12 countries.

Korli established himself as one of the recognizable names in Bulgarian variety and illusion arts.

The illusionist’s awards

His awards include the Icarus Award of the Union of Bulgarian Actors in 1997 and 2005, as well as the “Golden Phenomenon” award in 2005 and 2006.

He was also a recipient of the “Golden Age” medal from the Ministry of Culture and the Honorary Badge of Sofia. He was presented as an academician of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and Arts, as well as a former adviser on cultural affairs.

Source: btvnovinite.bg