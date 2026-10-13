At the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) held last week, Kostadin Kostadinov warned that the attacks on ships will continue and the escalation in the Black Sea will continue.

Tonight, two new ships were hit in the Black Sea, not far from Byala and Shabla. This is exactly what the presidential candidate from "Vazrazhdane" warned about last Wednesday.

Against this backdrop, the European Union imposed new sanctions against Russia, and Bulgaria supported them completely and unreservedly. Ms. Yotova and Mr. Gyurov also categorically support the policy of the European Union (EU), as well as the sanctions.

Some of the sanctions are completely absurd - local residents of Donbass were sanctioned simply for participating in the Russian elections. However, the policy of sanctions does not lead to peace, but to war. The export of a huge amount of weapons from Bulgaria to Ukraine also does not lead to peace, but to more war.

Today, Bulgaria's position can only be one - that of a mediator between the warring parties to ensure peace in the Black Sea. Only in this way could we protect our home Bulgaria from war. Kostadin Kostadinov, as a presidential candidate, and Petar Volgin, as a vice-presidential candidate, categorically stand behind Bulgaria's neutrality, behind the suspension of the supply of weapons to Ukraine and for the annulment of the contract signed by Gyurov and extended by Radev.

It is time to stop all this, unless we want war to enter our home. It is time for a different choice with number 11!