Radev calls for joint action against attacks on ships in the Black Sea

Prime Minister Rumen Radev called for joint efforts to stop attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea during phone calls with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The talks were held after new incidents near Bulgarian territorial waters. According to the Council of Ministers, the EU and NATO leaders expressed gratitude for Bulgaria's quick response in rescuing the distressed sailors and solidarity with our country. They also stated their readiness for allied support in clarifying the circumstances surrounding the attacks.

On October 13, a merchant ship was hit about 18 nautical miles east of Byala. Another vessel was hit about 17 nautical miles east of Krapets and sank. According to information from the Bulgarian National Television, sailors were pulled from the sunken ship during the rescue operation, and the crew of the vessel hit near Byala was evacuated.

The origin of the drones used in the attacks has not yet been established. Earlier, the Prime Minister stated:

„We do not have solid and clear evidence to bring charges against any of the parties.“

The Council of Ministers announced that Bulgaria is demanding international assistance in clarifying the incidents.

In talks with Ursula von der Leyen and Mark Rutte, Rumen Radev once again raised the issue of support for strengthening Bulgaria's capabilities for surveillance and control of maritime and airspace.

On October 12, the government requested technical assistance from the EU and NATO to continue the investigation into the attacks on merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone. At that time, the Prime Minister insisted that the topic be considered as a priority by the allies.

Radev will initiate talks with Romania and Turkey to develop joint proposals to guarantee the safety of shipping in the Black Sea. The three countries are among the countries whose coasts are part of the western and southern waters of the sea.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister will also raise the issue at the European Council meeting on October 15 and 16. The meeting's agenda includes topics related to European security, defense and Russia's aggressive behavior, as well as issues of maritime security and freedom of navigation.