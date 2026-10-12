Russia has found a breach and will intensify its strikes against Ukraine throughout the winter. This was stated on the air of the TV channel "Kiev 24" by Valery Borovik, a Ukrainian combat veteran and founder of the defense equipment manufacturing company First Contact.

"We must prepare for the fact that the enemy will constantly terrorize the city with increasing intensity... They have found a breach that we cannot close at the moment, and in the coming months - as well as throughout the winter - the enemy will increase the power of its strikes," he stressed.

At the same time, according to Borovik, certain "political factors" could theoretically affect the situation.

"But Putin doesn't care at all about any agreements that Trump is talking about. This is because Trump, in all likelihood, has not received any binding commitments from him," noted the founder of First Contact.

Although he believes that this is unlikely to lead to a decrease in strikes, he noted that "we still allow for the possibility that their frequency will decrease".

"Therefore, we must prepare for a very harsh and difficult winter," Borovik emphasized.