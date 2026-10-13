New accident after a passenger car crossed a railway line incorrectly - another one of the new Skoda electric trains is out of order

Another one of the new Skoda electric trains is out of order. Minutes ago, when a passenger car crossed a railway line incorrectly, it was hit by the train in question. This happened at the Boychinovtsi - Marchevo interstation.

There is currently no information about injured people!

This is the third of the new Skoda electric trains that will be out of order after an accident. Two are damaged after being hit by a vehicle when it crossed the line incorrectly, and one is after an axle derailed in the Vladaya area. The trains in question will be returned to the Czech Republic for repairs.

BDZ reports that due to the incident, delays are expected for trains running in the Boychinovtsi and Marchevo areas.