The Bulgarian Iva Mihaylova finally left North Macedonia and returned to Bulgaria. Alone! Actually with her lawyer. But when I say alone, I mean that the Bulgarian state has no merit in this. Neither externally, nor internally, nor the presidency, nor anyone from the state. And better. Because in this country, if you want something to happen, you have to do the work yourself. If you wait for the state, you will only hope, in the end no one will help you and you will be very disappointed. Therefore, the girl Iva Mihaylova has done very right.

However, look at the reactions of the Bulgarian state. The Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev said the following, I quote: “Action is about to be taken to interrogate her and to establish when, where and how she crossed the border.“ End of quote. Who are you going to interrogate, right? It's not enough that the poor girl has suffered so much, and now you are going to interrogate her. What are you going to interrogate her about? Isn't she a criminal? Is she Bulgarian? She is Bulgarian. Does she have a Bulgarian passport? She does. Has she decided to return to Bulgaria? She has. And what are you going to interrogate her about? So, every Bulgarian who decides to return to Bulgaria should wait for Ivan Demerdzhiev to interrogate him. Isn't Bulgaria everywhere where there is even one Bulgarian? Isn't Bulgaria supposed to take care of its citizens, wherever they are? And what are you going to interrogate Iva Mihaylova about?

What about the Foreign Ministry? Look at what fashion icon Velislava Petrova says, I quote: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not informed in advance about the actions of Iva Mihaylova, her family and lawyer, which led to her arrival in Bulgaria, and did not participate in organizing them.“ End of quote. They are even funnier. So, anyone who decides to return to Bulgaria should first warn and call Velislava Petrova. And so, she must be warned. If you decide to return to Bulgaria, call your family, relatives and friends, then immediately call Velislava Petrova. Because she may decide to participate in your return.

I will also quote the acting president and presidential candidate Iliana Yotova: “They did not seek assistance from me, I have no information on how she returned home. I found out that she was here in Bulgaria after I left one of the TV stations.“ End of quote. The number of people you have to call when you return to Bulgaria has just increased. Apparently you also have to call Iliyana Yotova so that she has information on how you will get home, and not have to find out while she is giving interviews on various TV stations. Poor thing. It must be very tiring to give interviews all the time.

So the Bulgarian state clearly has nothing to do with Iva Mihaylova's return home. And that's just great!